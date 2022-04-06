Dow Movers: CRM, CVX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Chevron Corporation registers a 40.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 2.8%. Salesforce is lower by about 19.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 2.1%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.9% on the day.

