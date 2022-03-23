In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 42.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 3.7%. Salesforce.com is lower by about 17.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 2.7%, and Merck, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, CVX

