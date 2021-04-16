Dow Movers: CRM, CSCO

In early trading on Friday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Cisco Systems Inc registers a 17.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 1.0%. Salesforce.com is showing a gain of 3.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.7%, and Walt Disney, trading up 1.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.