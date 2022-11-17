In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 27.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce (CRM), trading down 3.0%. Salesforce is lower by about 40.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney (DIS), trading down 2.6%, and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, CSCO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.