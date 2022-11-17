Markets
CRM

Dow Movers: CRM, CSCO

November 17, 2022 — 10:11 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 27.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce (CRM), trading down 3.0%. Salesforce is lower by about 40.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney (DIS), trading down 2.6%, and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading up 1.2% on the day.

Dow Movers: CRM, CSCO
VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, CSCO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM
CSCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.