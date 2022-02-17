In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 10.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 3.1%. Salesforce.com is lower by about 19.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 2.9%, and Walmart, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, CSCO

