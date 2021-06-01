Dow Movers: CRM, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 18.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 1.6%. Salesforce.com is showing a gain of 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.0%, and Chevron, trading up 2.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.