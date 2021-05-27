Dow Movers: CRM, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 17.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 1.0%. Salesforce.com is showing a gain of 2.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.3%, and Caterpillar, trading up 2.2% on the day.

