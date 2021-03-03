Dow Movers: CRM, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 7.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 1.2%. Salesforce.com is lower by about 5.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 1.0%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 2.6% on the day.

