In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 29.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 3.5%. Salesforce is lower by about 33.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 2.6%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, BA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.