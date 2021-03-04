Dow Movers: CRM, AXP

In early trading on Thursday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, American Express registers a 17.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 3.5%. Salesforce.com Inc is lower by about 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 2.7%, and Boeing, trading up 2.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.