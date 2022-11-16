In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 27.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 2.5%. Salesforce is lower by about 37.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 2.4%, and Walmart, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, AMGN

