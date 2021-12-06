Dow Movers: CRM, AMGN

In early trading on Monday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Amgen has lost about 8.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 1.8%. Salesforce.com is showing a gain of 14.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kyndryl Holdings, trading down 0.7%, and Apple, trading up 2.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.