Dow Movers: CRM, AAPL

In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Apple registers a 83.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 0.4%. Salesforce.com is showing a gain of 38.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading up 0.1%, and Dow, trading up 1.4% on the day.

