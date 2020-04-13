Dow Movers: CAT, WMT

Markets
In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 4.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 6.1%. Caterpillar is lower by about 20.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 4.5%, and Intel trading up 0.9% on the day.

