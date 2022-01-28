Dow Movers: CAT, V

In early trading on Friday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Visa registers a 1.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 4.0%. Caterpillar is lower by about 1.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 3.2%, and Apple, trading up 3.2% on the day.

