Dow Movers: CAT, UNH

In early trading on Monday, shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 10.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar (CAT), trading down 1.4%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 12.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow (DOW), trading down 1.2%, and Procter & Gamble Company (PG), trading up 0.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.