In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 4.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 1.2%. Caterpillar is lower by about 12.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.1%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CAT, UNH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.