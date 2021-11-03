Dow Movers: CAT, NKE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Nike registers a 21.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 1.7%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 11.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.5%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.3% on the day.

