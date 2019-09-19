Dow Movers: CAT, MSFT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Microsoft Corporation registers a 39.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar (CAT), trading down 0.7%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 2.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot (HD), trading down 0.3%, and Cisco Systems (CSCO), trading up 0.8% on the day.

