Dow Movers: CAT, MRK

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Merck registers a 14.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 4.7%. Caterpillar is lower by about 1.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 3.9%, and Salesforce, trading up 3.2% on the day.

