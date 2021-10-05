Dow Movers: CAT, CVX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 27.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 0.9%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 5.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.8%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 1.6% on the day.

