Dow Movers: CAT, AMGN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Amgen has lost about 5.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 0.5%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 20.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 0.3%, and Boeing, trading up 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.