In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 9.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 4.5%. Caterpillar is lower by about 10.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 2.7%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CAT, AMGN

