Dow Movers: CAT, AAPL Symbols: CAT,AAPL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apple (AAPL) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Apple registers a 57.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar (CAT), trading down 1.8%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 8.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 1.3%, and Merck & Co (MRK), trading up 0.4% on the day.

