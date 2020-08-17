Markets
Dow Movers: BA, WMT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart (WMT) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 13.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing (BA), trading down 1.9%. Boeing is lower by about 46.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group (GS), trading down 1.6%, and Home Depot (HD), trading up 1.8% on the day.

