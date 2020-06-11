Dow Movers: BA, WMT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 2.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 7.0%. Boeing is lower by about 42.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 5.3%, and Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.