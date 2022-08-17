In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Walmart has lost about 1.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.6%. Boeing is lower by about 16.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 1.8%, and International Business Machines, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, WMT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.