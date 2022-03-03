In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Walmart has lost about 3.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.9%. Boeing is lower by about 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.5%, and MMM, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, WMT

