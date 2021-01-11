Dow Movers: BA, WBA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 18.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 3.0%. Boeing is lower by about 4.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 2.5%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 0.6% on the day.

