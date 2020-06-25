Dow Movers: BA, WBA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 29.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.3%. Boeing is lower by about 47.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Raytheon Technologies, trading down 2.0%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 0.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.