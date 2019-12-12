Dow Movers: BA, WBA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 13.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing (BA), trading down 0.1%. Boeing is showing a gain of 8.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple (AAPL), trading down 0.1%, and Chevron Corporation (CVX), trading up 1.4% on the day.

