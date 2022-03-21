Dow Movers: BA, WBA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 7.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 6.2%. Boeing is lower by about 10.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Honeywell International, trading down 1.6%, and Chevron, trading up 1.9% on the day.

