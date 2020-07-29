Dow Movers: BA, UNH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 4.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.7%. Boeing is lower by about 48.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Raytheon Technologies, trading down 1.7%, and Dow, trading up 1.0% on the day.

