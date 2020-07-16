Dow Movers: BA, UNH

In early trading on Thursday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 5.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.9%. Boeing is lower by about 43.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 1.9%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 1.2% on the day.

