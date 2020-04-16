Markets
BA

Dow Movers: BA, UNH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 2.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 5.0%. Boeing is lower by about 57.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 2.7%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest

