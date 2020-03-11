Dow Movers: BA, UNH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 0.7%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 5.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 7.4%. Boeing is lower by about 34.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 5.9%, and Walmart, trading down 1.6% on the day.

