In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 3.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 0.7%. Boeing is lower by about 27.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 0.2%, and American Express, trading up 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, UNH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.