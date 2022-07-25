In early trading on Monday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Travelers Companies registers a 1.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.0%. Boeing is lower by about 23.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.7%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, TRV

