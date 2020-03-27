Dow Movers: BA, PG

In early trading on Friday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble has lost about 13.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 11.2%. Boeing is lower by about 50.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 8.9%, and Walmart, trading up 0.7% on the day.

