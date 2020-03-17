Dow Movers: BA, PG

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble has lost about 8.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 9.7%. Boeing is lower by about 64.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Technologies, trading down 7.5%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 5.0% on the day.

