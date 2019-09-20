Dow Movers: BA, PFE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Pfizer (PFE) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Pfizer has lost about 14.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing (BA), trading down 0.7%. Boeing is showing a gain of 18.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney (DIS), trading down 0.7%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading up 1.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.