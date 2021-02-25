Dow Movers: BA, NKE

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 2.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.5%. Boeing is showing a gain of 5.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 1.2%, and Chevron, trading up 0.8% on the day.

