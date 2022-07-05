In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.3%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 39.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 4.2%. Boeing Co. is lower by about 33.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 3.4%, and Amgen, trading flat on the day on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, NKE

