Dow Movers: BA, NKE

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.3%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 39.1% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 4.2%. Boeing Co. is lower by about 33.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 3.4%, and Amgen, trading flat on the day on the day.
