Markets
BA

Dow Movers: BA, NKE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.3%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 39.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 4.2%. Boeing Co. is lower by about 33.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 3.4%, and Amgen, trading flat on the day on the day.

Dow Movers: BA, NKE
VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, NKE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA NKE DOW AMGN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular