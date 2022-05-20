In early trading on Friday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 34.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.8%. Boeing is lower by about 38.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.7%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, NKE

