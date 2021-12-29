Dow Movers: BA, NKE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Nike registers a 19.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.5%. Boeing is lower by about 5.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kyndryl Holdings, trading down 1.5%, and Home Depot, trading up 0.9% on the day.

