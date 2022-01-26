In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Microsoft has lost about 9.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.2%. Boeing Co. is showing a gain of 0.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines, trading down 0.8%, and American Express, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, MSFT

