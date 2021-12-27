Dow Movers: BA, MSFT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 52.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.4%. Boeing is lower by about 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 0.5%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 1.0% on the day.

