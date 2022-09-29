In early trading on Thursday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.2%. Year to date, Merck registers a 13.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 3.9%. Boeing is lower by about 36.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 3.8%, and Visa, trading up 0.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, MRK

