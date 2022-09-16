In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Merck registers a 14.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 4.3%. Boeing is lower by about 28.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 3.0%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, MRK

