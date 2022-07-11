In early trading on Monday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Merck registers a 22.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.4%. Boeing is lower by about 32.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 2.1%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, MRK

